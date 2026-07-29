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Inox Wind shares gain 2% on Rs 1,600 crore repeat order from NLC India; key details

Inox Wind shares gain 2% on Rs 1,600 crore repeat order from NLC India; key details

Inox Wind shares advanced 2.37 per cent to open at Rs 77.73 on BSE. NLC India shares were up 0.52 per cent at Rs 300.65 apiece.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 9:28 AM IST
Inox Wind shares gain 2% on Rs 1,600 crore repeat order from NLC India; key detailsInox Wind's order book stands at 4.7 GW, comprising a mix of commercial & industrial (C&I) customers, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and independent power producers (IPPs).

Shares of Inox Wind Ltd jumped 2 per cent in Wednesday's trade after the wind energy solutions provider secured a repeat order of 200 MW turnkey order from NLC India Ltd. The order, with an approximate contract value of Rs 1,600 crore, will be executed on a turnkey basis, Inox Wind informed stock exchanges in a filing earlier today.

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Under the contract, said Inox Wind, it would be responsible for the end-to-end execution of the project, including the supply of wind turbine generators, engineering, procurement & construction (EPC), and post-commissioning operations and maintenance services.

The stock advanced 2.37 per cent to open at Rs 77.73 on BSE. NLC India shares were up 0.52 per cent at Rs 300.65 apiece.

The project is scheduled to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of the Letter of Award (LoA). With this, Inox Wind's order book stands at 4.7 GW, comprising a well-diversified mix of commercial & industrial (C&I) customers, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and independent power producers (IPPs).

"This balanced customer portfolio provides strong revenue visibility while underscoring Inox Wind's leadership in serving the evolving requirements of India's renewable energy sector. This order further strengthens Inox Wind's position as one of India's leading integrated wind energy solutions providers with proven expertise in delivering large-scale turnkey wind projects," Inox Wind said.

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Inox Wind said its strong order book is providing long-term execution visibility. CEO Sanjeev Agarwal said: “We are delighted to have secured this repeat order of 200 MW turnkey order from NLC India Limited, one of India's leading public sector enterprises in the power sector. This order is a strong validation of our integrated turnkey capabilities, execution expertise and technologically advanced product portfolio. Our strong and diversified order pipeline, provides us with significant growth visibility. We look forward to working closely with NLC India Limited and successfully delivering this project within the stipulated timeline.”

Agarwal added: “As India continues to accelerate its renewable energy transition, customers are increasingly partnering with experienced and reliable wind OEMs capable of delivering projects seamlessly from concept to commissioning. We remain committed to supporting the country's clean energy ambitions while creating long-term value for all our stakeholders through operational excellence and timely project execution.”

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Jul 29, 2026 9:28 AM IST
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