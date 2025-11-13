Inox Wind shares in focus on fresh order win; key details

Shares of Inox Wind Ltd were in focus on Thursday after the company announced that it had secured a 100 MW wind equipment supply order.

In a regulatory submission dated November 13, the company informed the exchanges that it has issued a press communication titled “Inox Wind secures a 100 MW order.” The order has been placed by a leading green energy transition platform, the filing noted.

According to the release, the contract includes the supply of Inox Wind’s latest 3.3 MW wind turbine generators for projects coming up in Gujarat. In addition to equipment supply, the company will undertake limited-scope EPC work and provide multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) services after the turbines are commissioned.

“We are delighted to have secured a 100 MW order from a new customer, with several additional orders to be received going ahead,” said Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO, Inox Wind Ltd, adding that this builds on the company’s recently won 229 MW from both existing and new clients.

Agarwal further said the company’s order inflow for FY26 has reached nearly 400 MW so far. “We are in advanced stages of closure for securing multiple other orders, which will ensure that our year-end net orderbook meets our execution guidance for the subsequent 18–24 months,” he added.

The company reiterated that it remains one of India’s leading integrated wind energy solutions providers, with manufacturing facilities located in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and a total production capacity of around 2.5 GW per annum.