Inox Wind shares rise 3% after Rs 755 crore repeat order from IOC

Inox Wind Ltd shares rose 3 per cent in Thursday's trade after the maker of wind turbine generator secured a 100 MW turnkey repeat order from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), with a contract value of approximately Rs 755 crore. The order is from India's largest oil marketing company and will be executed on a turnkey basis, including post-commissioning operations and maintenance (O&M) services.
The Inox Wind stock opened at Rs 71.98 over its previous close of Rs 70.42 on the BSE. It hit a high of Rs 72.28 apiece, up 2.64 per cent from the previous close. The stock's rise came as the broader energy sector gained, with the Nifty Energy index rising 0.48 per cent in morning trade. The 12-month consensus target price for Inox Wind stands at Rs 110, as per Bloomberg, implying 55 per cent potential upside. JM Financial has an 'Add' rating with a target price of Rs 92, while Motilal Oswal Financial Services sees the stock at Rs 92. Investec has a target of Rs 138, Systematix Rs 109 and Nuvama Rs 120.