Inox Wind shares rise 3% after Rs 755 crore repeat order from IOC

In a filing to the stock exchanges, Inox Wind said it would be responsible for the end-to-end execution of the project, including the supply of wind turbine generators, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), project execution and post-commissioning O&M services.

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The repeat order further strengthens Inox Wind's customer portfolio across commercial and industrial (C&I) customers, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and independent power producers (IPPs), the company said.

"This repeat order is a testament to the confidence that leading institutional customers place in our integrated capabilities and execution track record," said Kailash Tarachandani, Group CEO, Renewables business at INOXGFL Group.

Tarachandani said India's renewable energy transition was creating significant opportunities for wind power, with large enterprises and public sector organisations increasingly looking for reliable partners to deliver projects with efficiency and accountability.

Inox Wind shares have fallen 42.82 per cent so far in 2026, compared with a 6.86 per cent decline in peer Suzlon Energy Ltd. The company recently reported a weak June quarter, while analysts said its ability to meet the FY27 revenue growth guidance of 75 per cent year-on-year, given Q1 delivered only 8 per cent of the full-year target, will be closely tracked. New order inflows, particularly third-party orders, and execution ramp-up will also remain key monitorables.