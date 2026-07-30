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Inox Wind shares: Suzlon peer in bearish grip; should you sell on rally? Check key levels

Inox Wind shares: Suzlon peer in bearish grip; should you sell on rally? Check key levels

Suzlon peer Inox Wind remains in a bearish technical setup, with analysts advising investors to use any pullback as an exit opportunity unless the trend improves.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 3:01 PM IST
Inox Wind shares: Suzlon peer in bearish grip; should you sell on rally? Check key levelsWhat makes the setup more concerning, according to the analyst, is that Inox Wind Ltd has failed to participate meaningfully even when the broader market has shown resilience.

Inox Wind has come under a fresh cloud of caution after Ruchit Jain, Head of Technical Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, warned that the stock’s technical setup remains decisively weak, advising investors to treat any rebound as an opportunity to exit rather than hold out for a sustained recovery. The view came in response to a long-term investor holding the stock at Rs 154, well above current trading levels.

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Bearish structure stays intact
Jain’s assessment was unambiguous: “Trend is negative for the stock.” He pointed to a “consistent lower top lower bottom structure,” a classic technical sign that sellers continue to dominate and that every recovery is being met with renewed pressure.

What makes the setup more concerning, according to the analyst, is that Inox Wind Ltd has failed to participate meaningfully even when the broader market has shown resilience. In market parlance, such relative underperformance often signals weak conviction among buyers and limited appetite for fresh accumulation.

Why the swing-low zone matters
Jain noted that the stock is currently trading around its previous swing low, referring to the zone near Rs 73-74 where Inox Wind had earlier found support around March this year. That level had triggered a pullback previously, but the latest price action suggests the stock is once again struggling to build momentum from that base.

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For investors, this is a critical technical marker. When a stock repeatedly revisits old support zones without showing strong follow-through buying, it raises the risk of either prolonged consolidation or another leg of weakness.

Exit strategy over hope trade
The sharper takeaway from the call was Jain’s advice on portfolio action. “Any kind of pullback moves if you get it again take that as an opportunity to exit,” he said. That effectively rules out a bullish near-term trading stance and suggests that investors trapped at higher levels should prioritise capital protection over averaging strategies.

The recommendation also reflects a broader discipline often seen in weak charts: when a stock is not participating in market upswings, investors are typically better served by reallocating to names showing stronger relative strength and clearer trend confirmation.

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What investors should watch
While the commentary was purely technical and did not delve into company fundamentals, the message was clear. Unless Inox Wind breaks out of its pattern of lower highs and lower lows, sentiment is likely to remain cautious. For now, the stock appears to be in a defensive zone where rallies may offer relief, but not yet a reversal.

For long-term holders sitting on losses, that distinction could prove crucial.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 30, 2026 3:01 PM IST
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