Insider trading: Sebi seeks info from Premier Explosives on suspected transactions 

Shares of Premier Explosives are in focus today after the defence firm said it has received a communication from SEBI regarding a potential insider trading inquiry in the company's scrip. Premier Explosives stock ended the previous session 5.53% lower at Rs 621.20 against the previous close of Rs 657.55. Total 0.25 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.58 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 3339.65 crore.

"The Company has received a communication dated 3rd November 2025 from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) seeking information/documents in connection with an inquiry pertaining to suspected Insider Trading in the scrip of the Company. The company shall submit its response to SEBI within the prescribed timelines," said the firm.

Additionally, the company said it has scheduled a board meeting for November 13 to consider Q2 and H1 FY2026 financial results.

Premier Explosives Limited is primarily engaged in the manufacture of high energy materials and allied products for the defence, space, mining and infrastructure industries. The company's geographical segments include India and the Rest of the world. It is focused on developing and manufacturing solid propellants for rockets and strap-on motors for satellite launch vehicles.