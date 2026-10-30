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Intellect Design shares tumble 14% as Q2 profit, sales miss Street expectations

Intellect Design shares tumble 14% as Q2 profit, sales miss Street expectations

INTELLECT504.55(16.31%)

Intellect Design reported consolidated total income of Rs 878 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 789 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 3:35 PM IST
Intellect Design shares tumble 14% as Q2 profit, sales miss Street expectationsIntellect Design stock touched a low of Rs 516, down 14.43% from its previous close of Rs 603.05.

Shares of Intellect Design Arena Ltd fell 14% in Friday's trade after the company reported a marginal increase in the September quarter profit. In a filing to stock exchanges, Intellect Design Arena  said its profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 104.13 crore in the September quarter compared with Rs 102.27 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 855.40 crore against Rs 757.02 crore YoY. Both profit and sales came in less than Bloomberg consensus estimates of Rs 113 crore and Rs 874 crore, respectively.

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Ebitda for the quarter came in at Rs 198.95 crore. Intellect Design shares touched a low of Rs 516, down 14.43% from its previous close of Rs 603.05. It opened at Rs 607.70 and also recorded a high of Rs 607.70.

Intellect Design Arena Limited will host an investor earnings call today at 5.00 PM IST, during which the company's senior management will comment on the Q2 FY27 financial performance and respond to questions from participants.

The company also received recognition for its AI initiatives at the ET Enterprise AI Awards 2026. Arun Jain, chairman and managing director of Intellect Design Arena and chief architect of Purple Fabric, was named "Indian CEO Driving AI Innovation" for advancing the company's AI-first strategy and translating its domain expertise, First Principles Thinking and Design Thinking into enterprise AI innovation.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026 3:35 PM IST
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