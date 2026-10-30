Intellect Design shares tumble 14% as Q2 profit, sales miss Street expectations

Shares of Intellect Design Arena Ltd fell 14% in Friday's trade after the company reported a marginal increase in the September quarter profit. In a filing to stock exchanges, Intellect Design Arena said its profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 104.13 crore in the September quarter compared with Rs 102.27 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 855.40 crore against Rs 757.02 crore YoY. Both profit and sales came in less than Bloomberg consensus estimates of Rs 113 crore and Rs 874 crore, respectively.

Advertisement

Ebitda for the quarter came in at Rs 198.95 crore. Intellect Design shares touched a low of Rs 516, down 14.43% from its previous close of Rs 603.05. It opened at Rs 607.70 and also recorded a high of Rs 607.70.