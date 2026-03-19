InterGlobe Aviation: 3 reasons why IndiGo shares are in focus today

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) shares are in focus on Thursday amid a surge in crude oil prices globally and after rating agency ICRA placed the company’s rating of long-term bank facilities on watch with 'Negative Implications' while reaffirming the rating of short-term bank facilities.The stock is also in focus after the airline gave updates on acquisition of land situated in Sector 29, Gurugram, Haryana.

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ICRA's cited the expected pressure on the airline’s operating and financial performance arising from the escalation of the geopolitical conflict in West Asia since late February 2026, which has materially disrupted the availability of international airspace and has led to a sharp rise in crude oil prices. The conflict, it said, has resulted in significant flight cancellations, route suspensions and rerouting, particularly on West Asian and select long haul international routes, thereby impacting capacity deployment, revenues, and operating efficiency.

In addition, Brent crude prices increased sharply from around $70/bbl in early February 2026, raising fuel cost pressures.

"ATF prices, which remain sensitive to movements in crude oil and crack spreads, have also remained elevated, with the high crack spreads over the recent past, further pushing ATF prices upwards. The continuous weakening of the rupee against the dollar is another pressure point for IndiGo as the Rupee has fallen by around Rs 7.0 per dollar, translating to nearly 8 per cent depreciation in YTD FY2026 (up to March 16, 2026)," it said.

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ICRA said fuel accounts for around 35-40 per cent of IndiGo’s cost structure and over 60 per cent of its expenses such as fuel, maintenance, and rentals are directly or indirectly dollar-linked, the sustained elevation in crude prices and rupee depreciation could lead to material pressure on earnings and credit metrics, if the situation persists.



"While IndiGo and other leading domestic airlines have recently announced a fuel charge to pass on the higher fuel costs, it may not fully offset the overall earnings pressure for IndiGo. In any case, the ability to fully pass-on increased costs are limited by price elasticity of demand (demand for travel may soften if ticket prices go beyond what the market can absorb), and not as much limited by the competitive landscape," it said.

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IndiGo, meanwhile, informed stock exchanges that it had participated in the bidding process for acquisition of land situated in Sector 29, Gurugram, Haryana.

"The concerned authority has, vide its Letter of Intent, informed the Company of the proposed allotment of the said land to the Company, subject to completion of applicable terms and conditions," it said.

Crude prices jumped after attacks on Iran’s South Pars gas field. Reports indicated retaliatory strikes by Iran, with Qatar later suggesting that Iranian missile attacks on the Ras Laffan Industrial City, its main gas facility, have caused significant damage, Reuters reported. Brent oil futures for May delivery hit a high of $112 a barrel today.