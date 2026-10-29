InterGlobe Aviation Q2: Net loss at Rs 1,879 crore, revenue rises 26% 

Capacity reduced by 1% to 40.8 billion ASKs. Passengers reduced by 4.7% to 27.5 million. Yield increased by 34.3% to Rs 6.30 and load factor decreased by 2.2 pts to 80.3%. Fuel CASK increased by 68.9% to Rs 2.44.

Willie Walsh, CEO, said, “The seasonally soft September quarter saw exceptionally elevated fuel costs and continued geopolitical turmoil. We responded with prudent capacity reduction and yield management, supporting strong revenue performance but only partially offsetting the higher costs. Despite these actions, the quarter resulted in a net loss of around 19 billion rupees. We remain focused on managing the near-term challenges while continuing to invest for the future. India’s long-term aviation opportunity remains compelling, and our priorities remain clear: safe and reliable operations, rigorous cost discipline, and disciplined growth that creates sustainable value.”

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Total expenses for the quarter were at Rs 26188.4 crore, an increase of 18.6% over the same quarter last year.

Cash and Debt

IndiGo had a total cash balance of Rs 526,85.4 crore comprising Rs 39,929 crore of free cash and Rs 12,756.4 crore of restricted cash. The capitalized operating lease liability stood at Rs 55,159.2 crore. The total debt (including capitalized operating lease liability) was Rs 873,03.1 crore.

Network and Fleet

As of September 30, 2026, fleet of 442 aircraft including 26 A320 CEOs, 174 A320 NEOs, 186 A321 NEOs, 4 A321XLR, 44 ATRs, 3 A321 freighters, and 5 B787 (damp lease); a net increase of 10 passenger aircraft during the quarter.

IndiGo operated at a peak of 2,020 daily flights during the quarter including non-scheduled flights.

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During the quarter, provided scheduled services to 97 domestic destinations and 36 international destinations.