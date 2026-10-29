Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
InterGlobe Aviation Q2: Net loss at Rs 1,879 crore, revenue rises 26% 

InterGlobe Aviation Q2: Net loss at Rs 1,879 crore, revenue rises 26% 

IndiGo airline's operator InterGlobe Aviation said exceptionally high fuel costs and rupee depreciation, weighed on profitability, resulting in a net loss of Rs 1,900 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 4:33 PM IST
InterGlobe Aviation Q2: Net loss at Rs 1,879 crore, revenue rises 26%  Total expenses for the quarter were at Rs 26188.4 crore, an increase of 18.6% over the same quarter last year.

Budget carrier IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd on Thursday reported its Q2 earnings post market hours on Thursday. Revenue rose 26% year-on-year to Rs 23,363 crore in Q2 against Rs 18555.3 crore in the year ago period. Loss came at Rs 1879.1 crore in Q2 against Rs 2582.1 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal. IndiGo airline's operator InterGlobe Aviation said exceptionally high fuel costs and rupee depreciation, weighed on profitability, resulting in a net loss of Rs 1900 crore. Other income came at Rs 948.10 crore in Q2 against Rs 1044.20 crore YoY.

Advertisement

EBITDA Margin in Q2 stood at 8.16% against 3.12% on a YoY basis.

Capacity reduced by 1% to 40.8 billion ASKs. Passengers reduced by 4.7% to 27.5 million. Yield increased by 34.3% to Rs 6.30 and load factor decreased by 2.2 pts to 80.3%. Fuel CASK increased by 68.9% to Rs 2.44.

Willie Walsh, CEO, said, “The seasonally soft September quarter saw exceptionally elevated fuel costs and continued geopolitical turmoil. We responded with prudent capacity reduction and yield management, supporting strong revenue performance but only partially offsetting the higher costs. Despite these actions, the quarter resulted in a net loss of around 19 billion rupees. We remain focused on managing the near-term challenges while continuing to invest for the future. India’s long-term aviation opportunity remains compelling, and our priorities remain clear: safe and reliable operations, rigorous cost discipline, and disciplined growth that creates sustainable value.”

Advertisement

Total expenses for the quarter were at Rs 26188.4 crore, an increase of 18.6% over the same quarter last year.

Cash and Debt

IndiGo had a total cash balance of Rs 526,85.4 crore comprising Rs 39,929  crore of free cash and Rs 12,756.4 crore of restricted cash. The capitalized operating lease liability stood at Rs 55,159.2 crore. The total debt (including capitalized operating lease liability) was Rs 873,03.1 crore.

Network and Fleet

As of September 30, 2026, fleet of 442 aircraft including 26 A320 CEOs, 174 A320 NEOs, 186 A321 NEOs, 4 A321XLR, 44 ATRs, 3 A321 freighters, and 5 B787 (damp lease); a net increase of 10 passenger aircraft during the quarter.

IndiGo operated at a peak of 2,020 daily flights during the quarter including non-scheduled flights.

Advertisement

During the quarter, provided scheduled services to 97 domestic destinations and 36 international destinations.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 4:33 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more