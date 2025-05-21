InterGlobe Aviation Q4 earnings: Net profit rises 62%, board declares dividend

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) on Wednesday said its net profit jumped 62 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3067.5 crore for the March 2025 quarter compared with Rs 1895 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue rose 24.27% to Rs 22,151 crore in Q4 against Rs 17,825 cr on a YoY basis.

The airline announced a dividend of Rs 10 per share.

"Recommendation of a dividend of INR 10/- (100%) per Equity share of the face value of INR 10/-, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The payment of dividend will be completed within 30 days of declaration at the ensuing AGM," said InterGlobe Aviation.

EBITDAR came at Rs 6948.2 crore (31.4% EBITDAR margin) compared to EBITDAR of Rs 4,412.3 crore (24.8% EBITDAR margin)

The airline said its capacity increased by 21.0% to 42.1 billion and Passengers climbed 19.6% to 31.9 million in the last quarter. For the last fiscal, capacity increased by 13.1% to 157.5 billion and passengers increased by 11.1% to 118.6 million.

Net profit in the last fiscal fell to Rs 7258.4 crore compared to net profit of Rs 8172.5 crore in the year ago. However, revenue rose 17.3% to Rs 80,802.9 crore.

Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo said, “We are proud to report healthy financial performance for this quarter and the financial year 2025 as we reported a net profit of INR 72,584 million. Our sustained performance is the result of record passenger volumes, operational efficiencies, agility and commitment demonstrated by IndiGo employees. A big thank you to our 118.6 million customers in FY25 for placing their trust in us and to all my IndiGo colleagues for their great work and relentless dedication."