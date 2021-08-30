Investor wealth hits record high of Rs 247 lakh crore, up 142% from March 2020 low

Market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hit an all-time high of Rs 247 lakh crore today after Sensex and Nifty closed in the green for the third consecutive session. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 247.32 lakh crore today against previous close of Rs 243.73 lakh crore.

The rally in investor wealth came after Sensex closed 765 points higher at 56,889, a fresh record high and Nifty jumped 225 points to new peak of 16,931

This is the second time Sensex has closed above the 56K mark. On August 27, Sensex ended 175 points higher at 56,124 and Nifty gained 68 points to close at 16,705.

Sensex has risen 19.14% or 9,138 points and Nifty has climbed 21.09% or 2,949 points since the beginning of this year.

In a year, Sensex zoomed 44.14% or 17,422 points and Nifty clocked a stellar rally of 45.37% or 5,284 points.

Investor wealth has surged by a huge 142.80% or Rs 145.46 lakh crore since last year's historic market crash in March.

On March 23, 2020, market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 101.86 lakh crore against market cap of Rs 247.32 lakh crore today.

The fall in market cap came after Sensex and Nifty logged their highest losses ever. While Sensex lost 3,934 points to 25,981, Nifty closed 1,135 points lower at 7,610.

Since March 23 last year, Sensex has gained 30,908 points or 118.53%. Similarly, Nifty has clocked a record rise of 122.48% or 9,321 points.

Meanwhile, market breadth was positive with 2,222 stocks ending higher against 1,096 closing in the red today. Number of securities hitting 52 week high stood at 211 and 32 shares fell to their 52 week lows.

Here's a look at what experts said about the market action today.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities said," Key benchmark indices witnessed a spectacular rally, with benchmark Nifty rallying over 200 points after the breakout of the 16,700 level. The texture of a breakout continuation formation suggests an uptrend wave is likely to continue in the near future. For the day traders, the support has shifted from 16700 to 16800- 16850 levels. On the flip side, markets may take a temporary pause near 17000-17050 levels due to an extended rally while intraday charts suggest the market is in an overbought situation. As long as the index holds the 16800 level, the uptrend formation could continue up to 17000-17050 levels, whereas on the downside, below the 16800 level uptrend would be vulnerable."

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said,"Nifty closed once again at the all time high. It is now near the 17000 psychological mark. Sharply positive advance decline ratio has improved sentiments, though participants are aware of the high valuation and possibility of a correction that can set in soon. 17,000 is the next logical target for the Nifty while 16731 is the support for the near term."