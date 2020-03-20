Investors gain Rs 7 lakh crore as Sensex, Nifty attempt strong recovery

Investors gained Rs 7 lakh crore in afternoon session today after Sensex rallied over 2,100 points on hopes that government was likely to announce relief package for cornonavirus-hit sectors of the economy. Market capitalisation on BSE rose to Rs 116.75 lakh crore compared to yesterday's market cap of Rs 109.76 lakh crore.

Sensex rose to an intra day high of 30,418 compared to the previous close of 28,288, clocking a gain of over 75 or 2130 points. Similarly, Nifty rose 620 points intra day to 8,883 against previuos close of 8,263.

Sensex back above 30,000, Nifty nears 8,900; European indices open 5% higher