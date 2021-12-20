Investors lose Rs 10 lakh crore within minutes as Omicron fear spooks global markets

Investors lost over Rs 10 lakh crore in market wealth within 10 minutes of opening as benchmark indices crashed in line with global peers singed by threat to the global recovery amid rising Omicron cases.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell by Rs 10.47 lakh crore to Rs 253.56 lakh crore in early trade.The market cap stood at Rs 264.03 lakh crore in the previous session.

Sensex tanked 1,098 points to 55,912 and Nifty plunged 324 points to 16,661. All Sensex components were trading in the red.

Later, Indian market extended losses with Sensex plungin nearly 1,300 points. At 10:15 am, Sensex lost 282 points to 55,729 and Nifty plunged 392 points to 16,592.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell by Rs 11.31 lakh crore to Rs 252.72 lakh crore.

India VIX zoomed 13.52% to 18.55 against the previous close of 16.34, indicating heightened volatility in the Indian market.