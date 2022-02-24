Investors lose Rs 13 lakh crore in market crash: Here's a look at top losers today

Investors lost over Rs 13 lakh crore on BSE today after Russia invaded Ukraine amid global opposition to the attack. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell by Rs 13.32 lakh crore after investor wealth declined to Rs 242.28 lakh crore against Rs 255.68 lakh crore in the previous session.

Sensex ended 2,702 points lower at 54,529 and Nifty slumped 815 points to 16,247. All Sensex and Nifty shares ended in the red.

Sensex and Nifty have fallen for the seventh consecutive session today amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research-Derivatives at Kotak Securities said, "Nifty has broken significant support level 16600 and witnessed significant selling pressure in line with global markets. We believe volatility will remain elevated on account of an external shock and expect March series to witness further negative bias. Though the bias is negative, we await derivatives data to establish objective levels before taking a strong positional stance from here on. Investors can use further deep corrections to buy/average and traders to define risk in uncertain times."

Here's a look at top five Sensex losers in early trade today.

IndusInd Bank: The lender was the top Sensex loser, with the stock falling 7.88% to Rs 875.80. The stock opened at Rs 915 against the previous close of Rs 950 on BSE.

M&M: The auto stock fell 6.34% to Rs 795.85 on BSE. The large cap stock opened lower at Rs 829.70 against the previous close of Rs 849.75.

Bajaj Finance: The stock fell 6.02% to Rs 6,626 against the previous close of Rs 7050. The NBFC stock opened at Rs 6795 on BSE.

Axis Bank: The stock fell 6% to Rs 730.65 against the previous close of Rs 777.20 on BSE. The banking stock opened lower at Rs 749 on BSE.

Tech Mahindra: The large cap stock fell 5.75% to Rs 1332 against the previous close of Rs 1414 on BSE. The stock opened lower at Rs 1371 today.