Investors lose Rs 5 lakh crore in market crash: Here's a look at top Sensex losers

Sensex and Nifty opened deep in the red on Friday, weighed down by a crash in the US markets overnight. While Sensex lost 900 points to 54,801 and Nifty fell 266 points to 16,415 in early trade. Investor wealth declined by Rs 5.12 lakh crore to Rs 254.52 lakh crore today against Rs 259.64 lakh crore in the previous session.

All 30 Sensex stocks were trading in the red. The market breadth was negative with 383 shares trading higher against 2139 stocks falling in the red. 67 shares were unchanged.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices crashed 530 points and 690 points, respectively. Consumer durables and IT stocks were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices, plummeting 1041 points and 749 points, respectively.

All 19 BSE sectoral indices were trading in the red. Persistent foreign capital outflows dented investor sentiment, forex traders said. Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth Rs 2074 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex tumbles over 700 pts, Nifty below 16,500; RIL in focus

Here's a look at top five Sensex losers in today's crash.

Bajaj Finance: The stock of the NBFC slipped 3.13 per cent to Rs 6113 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 3.70 lakh crore. The stock opened with a loss of 2.15 percent at Rs 6175 today.

Bajaj Finserv: The large cap stock slipped 3 percent to Rs 13,711 against the previous close of Rs 14136. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2.18 lakh crore. The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 13570 on BSE.

HUL: The FMCG stock sinked 2.73 per cent in early trade. It opened with a loss of 2.81 percent at Rs 2106 today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 4.99 lakh crore.

Maruti Suzuki: The auto stock fell 3.3 per cent intraday to Rs 7161 on BSE. At 90: 38 am, the stocks was down 2.14 per cent to Rs 7246 against the previous close of Rs 7405.

Wipro: The IT stock slipped 2.77 per cent to Rs 487 on BSE. The large cap stock touched an intraday low of Rs 485.65, down 3.07 per cent on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2.67 lakh crore.