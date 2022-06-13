Investors lose Rs 6.5 lakh crore as Sensex closes 1,456 points lower

The Indian market started the week on a negative note today as US inflation in May spooked global markets. Sensex crashed 1,456 points to 52,846 and Nifty declined 427 points to 15,774 in the first trading session of this week.

The 30-stock index tanked 1,569 points intraday to 52,734 today against the previous close of 54,303. Nifty fell up to 452 points to 15,749 against Friday's close of 16,201.

The market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 245.33 lakh crore today against Rs 251.81 lakh crore market cap in the previous session, translating into a loss of Rs 6.48 lakh crore.

Share Market update: Sensex tanks 1,456 points, Nifty below 15,800; Bajaj twins top losers

Pankaj Pandey, Head - Research, ICICIdirect said, "The global, as well as Indian equities, have witnessed sharp correction recently amid the worries over US inflation and possible aggressive Fed policy tightening while Covid-19 warning from Beijing has also added to concerns about global growth. Investors also await consumer inflation data in India. On the equity market outlook, while we believe volatility may remain in the near term, the recent trough gives an opportunity to the long-term investors to load up on quality companies with sustainable growth visibility. On the medium term, we continue to remain constructive on domestic consumption, capital goods and allied space and domestic manufacturing plays."

Bajaj twins, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 7.02 per cent today. Nestle was the sole Sensex gainer, rising 0.46 per cent .

With today's crash, Sensex is down 9.28 per cent or 5,407 points and Nifty has slumped 1,579 points or 9.10 per cent in 2022. On the other hand, Sensex has gained 0.71 per cent or 371 points and Nifty has lost 0.16 percent or 25 points in a year.

BSE midcap and small cap indices slipped 613 points and 814 points, respectively.

Banking stocks were the top losers with the BSE bankex ending 1,241 pts lower at 38,494. IT, capital goods and consumer durables indices fell 1,156, 745 and 743 points, respectively. Bank Nifty crashed 1,078 points to 33,405.

On Friday, Sensex crashed 1,016 points to 54,303 and Nifty declined 276 points to 16,201. Kotak Bank was the top Sensex loser, falling about 4 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, HDFC twins, Reliance Industries, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and TCS. Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's, Titan and IndusInd Bank were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 0.78 per cent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,973.95 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

Market breadth was negative with 658 shares ending higher against 2,839 stocks falling on BSE. 116 shares were unchanged.

Global markets

Germany's DAX lost 1.9 per cent to 13,496.91 and the CAC 40 in Paris declined 2.2 per cent to 6,052.73. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 1.5 per cent to 7,208.31.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 3 per cent to 26,987.44 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong skidded 3.4 per cent to 21,067.58. In South Korea, the Kospi declined 3.5 per cent to 2,504.51. The Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.9 per cent to 3,255.55.

Inflation in the US rose to 8.6 per cent in May from 8.3 per cent the month before.

Earlier, investors had hoped the consumer price report would show the worst inflation in generations had slowed a touch last month, passing its peak.

On Friday, the S&P 500 tanked 2.9 per cent to lock in its ninth losing week in the last 10, and tumbling bond prices sent treasury yields to their highest levels in years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.7 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 3.5 per cent.

The Friday's inflation data signalled that the Federal Reserve would continue raising interest rates and make other moves in order to slow the economy, to rein in inflation.