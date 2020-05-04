Investors lose Rs 5.83 lakh crore as Sensex tumbles 2,002 points on US-China virus tensions

Investors lost Rs 5.83 lakh crore in wealth in the first trading session of May as investors fretted over tensions between the Trump administration and China over the origins and handling of the coronavirus.

Market capitalisation on BSE fell to Rs 123.58 lakh crore today compared to Rs 129.41 lakh crore on Thursday (April 30) . The erosion in investor wealth came after Sensex plummeted 2,002 points in line with a global selloff. The 30 stock index closed 5.94 per cent lower to finish at 31,715.

Similarly, Nifty tanked 566 points, or 5.74 per cent, to close at 9,293. FIIs withdrew Rs 1,373 crore from equities and DIIs sold stocks worth Rs 1,661 crore, according to NSE data.

ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Maruti were the top losers on Sensex. Of 30 Sensex stocks, only Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharma closed higher. Reliance Industries fell over 3 per cent after the oil-to-telecom conglomerate on Thursday posted its biggest ever drop in quarterly net profit.

The firm's net profit in January-March 2020 fell 37 per cent to Rs 6,546 crore, the lowest in three years. Sectoral indices such as financial, bank, metal, consumer durables, realty and auto plunged up to 8.26 per cent, while telecom and healthcare indices rose up to 2.39 per cent. Midcap and smallcap indices cracked up to 4.25 per cent.

Apart from negative global cues, the extension of nationwide lockdown until May 17 weighed upon sentiments. Country's manufacturing activity growth declined sharply in April 2020 which also sent the indices lower. The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 27.4 in April, from 51.8 in March, reflecting the sharpest deterioration in business conditions across the sector since data collection began over 15 years ago.

"In sync with global markets, the Indian benchmark indices lost around 5.6 per cent with an increase in the volatility index by around 28 per cent. Globally, rising trade war tensions between US and China and domestically, dire economic news added to the negativity," Vinod Nair, head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

The extension of the lockdown and the fear that the economy and businesses will take longer to get back on track also impacted the markets, he said adding that the Indian market will continue to be driven by global news flow and domestic earnings commentary," he added.