IOC, Hindalco, MCX, Mankind Pharma, ABB India to turn ex-dividend on Friday

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Hindalco Industries Ltd, Mankind Pharma Ltd, ABB India Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) and Alkem Laboratories Ltd are among other stocks that would turn ex-date for dividends on August 8. Nestle India Ltd would also turn ex-date for bonus on Friday.

The IOC board, at its meeting held on April 30, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the AGM. August 8 is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid within 30 days of its declaration.

The Hindalco Industries board, at its meeting held on May 20, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share with a face value of Rs 1 each for approval of members at the 66th AGM. Friday is the record date for the same.

The Mankind Pharma board, at its meeting held on July 31, had recommended an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share of a face value of Rs 1 each for approval by members at the AGM. Friday is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid within 30 days of its declaration.

The MCX board, at its meeting held on May 8, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval by members at the 23rd AGM. Friday is the record date for the same.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (Rs 4 per share), Alkem Laboratories Ltd (Rs 8 per share), Ceat Ltd (Rs 30 per share), ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (Rs 19 per share), Sonata Software Ltd (Rs 1.25 per share), Quess Corp Ltd (Rs 6 per share), Delta Corp Ltd (Rs 1.25 per share), Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd (Rs 0.5 per share) and dozens of other stocks would turn ex-dividend on August 8, Friday.

Meanwhile, SBI, Tata Motors, Voltas, Grasim Industries, Info Edge, Siemens and others are scheduled to report their earnings for the June quarter on August 8, Friday.

On Thursday, domestic equity benchmarks staged a smart rebound, snapping a two-day losing streak. The BSE Sensex recovered sharply from early losses, rebounding 811 points from the day’s low of 79,811.29 to settle 79.27 points, or 0.10 per cent, higher at 80,623.26. The NSE Nifty50 also edged higher, gaining 21.95 points, or 0.09 per cent, to close at 24,596.15.