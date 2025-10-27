IOC Q2 profit surges multi-fold to Rs 7,610 crore; revenue rises 4% YoY

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) reported a sharp year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit for the July–September 2025 quarter (Q2 FY26). The company posted a profit of Rs 7,610.45 crore, compared to Rs 180.01 crore in the same period last year, aided by lower refining margins, steady product sales and under-recoveries on cooking gas.

During the quarter, the state-owned energy major recorded a 4.02 per cent YoY increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,02,992.34 crore, against Rs 1,95,148.94 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The quarterly results were announced post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, IOC shares climbed 3.19 per cent to settle at Rs 155.15.