IOC Q3 earnings: Net profit rises 59%, revenue at Rs 2.31 lakh crore

PSU Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) reported a 59.3% rise in net profit for the quarter ended December 2025. Net profit rose to Rs 12,125.86 crore in the last quarter against Rs 7610.5 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Revenue rose to Rs 2.31 lakh crore in Q3 of this fiscal against Rs 2.02 lakh crore in the second quarter.

EPS of the firm came at Rs 8.81 in Q3 against Rs 5.53 in Q2 OF this fiscal. IOC shares gained 3% to Rs 178 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 172.75. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.48 lakh crore.