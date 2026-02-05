Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
IOC Q3 earnings: Net profit rises 59%, revenue at Rs 2.31 lakh crore

IOC Q3 earnings: Net profit rises 59%, revenue at Rs 2.31 lakh crore

IOC Q3 earnings: Revenue rose to Rs 2.31 lakh crore in Q3 of this fiscal against Rs 2.02 lakh crore in the second quarter. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Feb 5, 2026 2:32 PM IST
IOC Q3 earnings: Net profit rises 59%, revenue at Rs 2.31 lakh crore IOC Q3 earnings

PSU Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) reported a 59.3% rise in net profit for the quarter ended December 2025. Net profit rose to Rs 12,125.86 crore in the last quarter against Rs 7610.5 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Revenue rose to Rs 2.31 lakh crore in Q3 of this fiscal against Rs 2.02 lakh crore in the second quarter. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

EPS of the firm came at Rs 8.81 in Q3 against Rs 5.53 in Q2 OF this fiscal. IOC shares gained 3% to Rs 178 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 172.75. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.48 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 5, 2026 2:31 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel
Post a comment0

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today