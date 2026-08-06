Ion Exchange stock tanks 8% as Q1 net profit sinks 92%  

Shares of Ion Exchange tanked 8% in early deals on Thursday after the water and environment management firm reported a weak set of Q1 earnings. Ion Exchange share price crashed 8% to Rs 382.60 compared to the previous close of Rs 416.20.Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 5,689 crore. Ion Exchange stock has slipped 7% in a week and 14% in a year. The firm reported a 92% fall in Q1 net profit to Rs 4.1 crore against Rs 48.70 crore in the year ago period.

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However, in Q1 of the current fiscal, Ion Exchange reported a 20% rise in revenue to Rs 700.46 crore compared to Rs 583.19 crore revenue in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal

Earnings per share slipped to Rs 0.347 in the last quarter against Rs 4.108 in Q1 of the previous fiscal.