IPCA Labs, Concor among 9 stocks to go ex-dividend; Siemens results, Vedanta dividend & more

Tuesday will see at least nine stocks namely Manappuram Finance, IPCA Labs, EID Parry, GE Shipping, Container Corporation of India (Concor), ASM Technologies, Ingersoll-Rand, Pearl Global Industries and Morganite Crucible going ex-dividend. Shares of Nxtdigital will go ex-spinoff today. The board of Vedanta will consider third dividend for FY23 while Siemens will announce its annual results today.

IPCA Labs will go ex-dividend today. The company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share. The record date for the same is November 23 and the dividend will be paid on December 11.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand will go ex-interim dividend and ex-special dividend today. The company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share and a special dividend of Rs 23 per share. The record date for the same is November 23 and the dividends will be paid on December 11.

GE Shipping will go ex-dividend today. The company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 7.20 per share. The record date for the same is November 23 and the dividend will be paid on December 11.

EID Parry will also go ex-dividend today. The company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 5.50 per share. The record date for the same is November 23 and the dividend will be paid on December 11.

Concor will go ex-dividend today. The company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share. The record date for the same is November 23 and the dividend will be paid on December 9.

Morganite Crucible (Rs 9 per share), Pearl Global Industries (Rs 2.50 per share), ASM Technologies (Re 1 per share) and Manappuram Finance (Re 0.75 per share) will also go ex-dividend today.

The board of Vedanta will consider third dividend for FY23, if any, today. The record date for any such dividend is set at November 30.

Also, Siemens will announce the audited financial results for the year ended September30 and will consider dividend, if any.

Shares of Escorts, GNFC, Indiabulls Housing, Punjab National Bank and SUN TV are banned in the F&O segment today. Derivative contracts in a security are banned when they cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). No new positions can be created in the derivative contracts of said security. This prohibition is lifted when the open interest in the stock drops below 80 per cent of the MWPL across exchanges.

