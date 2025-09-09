iPhone 17 launch: Apple Inc share falls in pre-market trading; what to watch?

Apple Inc, the world’s third most-valued company, was trading lower in Nasdaq pre-market ahead of the iPhone 17 series launch. The event will be streamed live on the Apple Events page and YouTube channel at 10:30 PM IST.

Along with the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the new Apple Watch SE 3. The long-awaited AirPods Pro 3 may also debut with a slimmer design, enhanced audio, and upgraded touch controls.

Advertisement

The Apple Inc stock was trading 0.37 per cent lower at $237 apiece on Nasdaq in pre-market trade. The stock is up 4.7 per cent in the past one month, and commanded a market capitalisation of $3.53 trillion.

Today’s ‘Awe Dropping’ event by Apple has excited a lot of investors, and it appears that stock reacting to optimism in past month, said Viram Shah, Founder & CEO, Vested Finance.

"In today’s event, the company is expected to unveil four new iPhone models running on new A19/A19 Pro chips, with significant enhancement in other features. Apple will also likely release an extra-thin Air model measuring less than 5.5 mm thick. The word on the Street or analysts believe that more people may opt for new iPhones, resulting in sales possibly increasing by 2 per cent to 232 million phones in 2026," he said.

Advertisement

Shah said this should help maintain Apple’s service business strength, even though the stock price is already high.

"India is now both a significant demand story -- with more stores opening, and a growing middle class -- as well as a supply story, with more of Apple’s devices being manufactured here. At some point, India could start playing the kind of role that China has played for Apple, which would be a clear positive for the company’s growth.” Shah explained.

There are also reports that iPhone 17 Air could replace the Plus model, positioned against Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge. Expected to be Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet, the Air may ship only in e-SIM variants—posing challenges for markets like India and China.

Advertisement

The standard iPhone 17 is likely to get the Dynamic Island and a 120Hz display, though without Apple’s ProMotion adaptive refresh rate. At the top end, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could pack a 5,000mAh battery—the largest ever in an iPhone—promising a major leap in battery life.

