iPhone 17 or mutual funds? Vijay Kedia says investing wins big

Ace investor Vijay Kedia has urged individuals to reconsider splurging on high-end gadgets like Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 and instead channel funds into investments such as mutual funds.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kedia highlighted the opportunity cost of spending Rs 1 lakh on a smartphone. "The iPhone 17 isn't for everyone. Spend Rs 1 lakh on this overhyped phone OR invest it in a mutual fund. In six years, Rs 1 lakh can become Rs 2 lakh — while the phone's resale may sink to just Rs 15,000. That's ~15x more value through investing," he wrote.

Kedia further added: "BETTER STILL, COME BACK — LEAVE THE QUEUE," suggesting that standing in long lines for expensive phones may not be the wisest financial move.

In another post, the market expert stressed prioritisation of financial goals. "If you are in queue, iPhone is not for you. You might have other priorities in life — mutual fund is for you," he remarked, concluding with the Hindi phrase "Aa Ab Laut Chalen" (let's return), reinforcing his advice to turn away from consumerist temptations.

To make his point, Kedia shared a simple bar chart comparing the two scenarios. According to his illustration, Rs 1 lakh invested in a mutual fund could potentially grow to Rs 2 lakh in six years, whereas spending the same amount on an iPhone would likely yield only Rs 15,000 if resold after the same period.

The post, combining numbers with relatable consumer behaviour, has drawn attention online, sparking debate over financial priorities and lifestyle choices.