IPO Update: GR Infraprojects IPO subscribed 102.48 times on last day

The initial public offer (IPO) of GR Infraprojects has been subscribed 102.48 times on July 9, the final day of bidding.

According to the subscription data available on the exchanges till 16:35 IST, the offer has received bids for 83,25,35,492 equity shares against the IPO size of over 81,23,594 equity shares.

The IPO was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.15 crore equity shares by existing promoters and shareholders.

The proceeds of the public issue will be utilised for investing in certain subsidiaries, repayment of loans, purchase of capital equipment for EPC business, and for other general corporate purposes.

"The company is going to list at PE of 8.51X with a market cap of Rs.80,929, while its peers namely KNR Constructions Ltd and PNC Infratech Ltd are trading at 16.6X and 15.10X respectively," said analysts at Marwadi Financial Services.

Analysts have given a 'subscribe' rating to the issue as the company is an EPC player with a road project focus having established a track record of timely execution and is available as favorable valuation as compared to its peers.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, SBI Capital Markets, and Equirus Capital Private Ltd, were the book running lead managers to the issue.

G R Infraprojects Ltd is an integrated road engineering, procurement, and construction company with experience in the design and construction of road/highway projects across 15 states in India and has recently diversified into projects in the railway sector.

The company has 3 manufacturing units at Udaipur (Rajasthan), Guwahati (Assam), and Sandila (Uttar Pradesh) for processing bitumen, thermoplastic road-marking paint and road signage, and a fabrication and galvanization unit at Ahmedabad, Gujarat for manufacturing metal crash barriers and electric poles.