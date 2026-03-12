Iran war, oil-gas crisis: BHEL, Suzlon, Adani Power, Tata Power, AGEL among JM's top picks

The rising military conflict in West Asia between the US-Israel and Iran had triggered a sharp boil in crude oil prices, with ample fears of shortage of supply of natural gas through Strait of Hormuz. The energy scare has triggered a sharp rally in electric appliances makers, while experts see handful opportunities in the traditional energy sector as well.

The blockage of Strait of Hormuz has impacted India’s LPG requirements the most with 44 per cent still unmet as 60 per cent of Indian LPG requirements is imported - of which 90 per cent comes from this route. According to JM Financial 85 per cent of India’s LPG consumption is for domestic consumption and the balance 15 per cent for commercial usage.

The GoI has issued a Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026 to ensure equitable distribution and availability of gas for priority sectors. Overall, LPG availability falls short of meeting domestic LPG demand; hence, availability for commercial LPG supply may continue to be a challenge.

Stocks of household appliance makers including TTK Prestige, StoveKraft, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Singer, EPACK Durable, Jaipan Industries and others have shown a strong rise in the last 2-3 sessions followed by some profit booking on Thursday. However, experts believe that investors should look at stocks including traditional and renewable energy also.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at Wealthmills Securities said that no one is sure about how long this supply chain disruption is likely to prevail and it is creating momentum for these stocks in near-to-medium term. "Investors may continue to hold stocks from appliances, power and traditional energy sectors, with valuation comfort," he said.

Stocks including NPTC Green Energy Ltd, KPIT Green Energy, Adani Power Ltd, NLC India, Adani Total Gas Ltd, JSW Energy, RattanIndia Power surged nearly 8-13 per cent each on Thursday. Coal India Ltd, Electrosteel Castings, Tata Power and ACME Solar were also among top gainers for the day.

With Brent prices hovering near $100 a barrel, people will go to the traditional energy sector. It is a very difficult time. One can look at Coal India from both trading and investment perspective, said Kiran Jani, Head of Technical Research, Jainam Broking, giving a target price of Rs 500 for the stock.

"Summer is peaking, energy demand is coming in for power stocks. Tata Power and Adani Power are trading above their 200-DMAs but buy on dip strategy shall be prudent. Power Distribution and Power financing stocks look promising," said Jani during a conversation with Business Today TV.

JM Financial has a 'buy' rating on NPTC (Target Price: Rs 420), Power Grid (Target Price: Rs 314), Adani Power (Target Price: Rs 177), Adani Green Energy (Target Price: Rs 1,204), Adani Energy Solutions (Target Price: Rs 1,199), Tata Power (Target Price: Rs 429), BHEL (Target Price: Rs 355), JSW Energy (Target Price: Rs 614), Suzlon Energy (Target Price: Rs 64), CESC (Target Price: Rs 2,209) and ACME Solar (Target Price: Rs 289).

JM has an 'add' rating on NHPC (Target Price: Rs 84), Inox Wind (Target Price: Rs 120) and Indian Energy Exchange (Target Price: Rs 145). It has given a 'reduce' tag on Torrent Power (Target Price: Rs 1,410) and Coal India (Target Price: Rs 401). SJVN (Target Price: Rs 67) is the only stock from the pack to get a 'sell' rating from the brokerage firm.