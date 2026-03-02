Iran War: Sensex, Nifty crash; investors lose Rs 18.43 lk cr; key factors driving carnage

Indian benchmark indices sharply lower on Monday led by the rising geopolitical concerns in the Middle-East, triggering a sharp rise in crude oil prices, US dollar and safe-heaven gold. The US-Israel bombed Iran over the weekend, killing its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Shia state launched strikes on seven nations including UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, Saudi Arab and Qatar in retaliation.

BSE Sensex opened at 78,543.73, falling 2,743.46 points or 3.38 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty50 index cracked 519.40 points, or 2.06 per cent to 24,659.25 at the opening tick. BSE midcap and smallcap indices crashed as much as 6 per cent each at open. Fear gauge India VIX jumped nearly 5 per cent to 13.70 level.

The ongoing geopolitical tension, with war-related developments keeping global risk sentiment fragile. Such environments tend to amplify volatility and reduce follow-through on intraday recoveries, said Gaurav Udan, Founder at ThinCredBlu Securities. "Traders should remain defensive, expect sharp swings in both directions, and maintain strict stop-losses in their positions."

As of the opening tick, investors lost nearly 18.43 lakh crore of their notional wealth as the market capitalization of all BSE-listed companies dropped to Rs 445.47 lakh crore compared to its previous close at Rs 463.91 lakh crore. Here are the key factors that led to this carnage at Dalal Street:

Geopolitical concerns

Escalating tensions in the Middle East weighted on the market sentiments as military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran showed no sign of lessening, while Iran responded with missile barrages across the region, risking dragging its neighbours into the conflict. All eyes were on the Strait of Hormuz where around a fifth of the world's seaborne oil trade flows.

Rising crude oil prices

Oil prices surged on Monday as military conflict in the Middle East looked set to last weeks, sending investors rushing towards the relative safety of the dollar and gold. Brent jumped 4.5 per cent to $76.07 a barrel, though it had briefly topped $82.00 at one stage, while US crude climbed 3.9 per cent to $69.59 per barrel.

Weakness in the rupee

The Indian rupee is expected to fall past the 91 per dollar mark on Monday after the US and Israel bombed Iran over the weekend, risking protracted conflict in the Middle East, which sapped risk appetite and sparked a sharp rise in oil prices. The one-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 91.28-91.32 range against the US dollar.

Regulatory strictness

Indian market regulator SEBI is pushing banks and other regulators to tighten enforcement of insider-trading rules, in particular safeguarding unpublished price sensitive information, reported Reuters quoting the SEBI chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

The uncertainty related to the war in West Asia will loom large over the market in the near-term. The major risk from the market perspective is the energy risk arising from the surge in crude, said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

"Experience tells us that panic selling during during a crisis is wrong strategy. Investors should refrain from selling and watch how things evolve. Data from crises during the last many decades tells us that an event like the present crisis will not have any impact on the market six months later. Weakness in the market can be used to slowly accumulate high quality stocks," he said.