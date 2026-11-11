IRB Infra shares rise 3% as October toll revenue jumps 26%

IRB Group October toll revenue: Project-wise performance

According to the company's exchange filing dated November 10, gross toll revenue across the reported portfolio increased to Rs 835.6 crore in October from Rs 663.5 crore in the corresponding month last year. The figures cover 24 project entities across the group's wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).

Among the major contributors, IRB MP Expressway Private Ltd, which operates the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway, reported toll revenue of Rs 171.4 crore, up from Rs 152 crore a year earlier. IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway Private Ltd recorded collections of Rs 85.6 crore against Rs 72.9 crore in October 2025.

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IRB Golconda Expressway Private Ltd, which operates the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road, reported toll revenue of Rs 86.3 crore, compared with Rs 73.8 crore in the year-ago month. IRB Lalitpur Tollway Private Ltd recorded collections of Rs 45.1 crore, up from Rs 36 crore, while IRB Tumkur Chitradurga Tollway Ltd reported revenue of Rs 40.3 crore against Rs 35.8 crore.

Management commentary

Commenting on the performance, Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO of IRB Infrastructure Developers, said, "October recorded the highest month-on-month growth in toll revenue, reflecting stronger traffic movement across the group's highway assets spread over 13 states."

The IRB Group has a portfolio of 27 revenue-generating highway assets with an aggregate value of approximately Rs 94,000 crore across 13 states. The company said its assets see around 1.5 million vehicle crossings daily, accounting for nearly one-tenth of India's total toll revenue.