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IRB Infra shares rise 3% as October toll revenue jumps 26%

IRB Infra shares rise 3% as October toll revenue jumps 26%

IRB18.67(2.19%)

The IRB Group has a portfolio of 27 revenue-generating highway assets with an aggregate value of approximately Rs 94,000 crore across 13 states.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026 12:31 PM IST
IRB Infra shares rise 3% as October toll revenue jumps 26% IRB Infrastructure shares touched a high of Rs 18.89 on Wednesday, rising 3% from their previous close of Rs 18.27.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd shares rose 3% on Wednesday after the company reported a 26% year-on-year (YoY) increase in gross toll revenue for October 2026. The IRB Group reported toll collections of Rs 836 crore for the month, compared with Rs 664 crore in October 2025, supported by stronger traffic movement across its highway assets.

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IRB Infrastructure shares touched a high of Rs 18.89 on Wednesday, rising around 3.33% from their previous close of Rs 18.27. The stock opened at Rs 18.53 and touched a low of Rs 18.31 during the session.

IRB Group October toll revenue: Project-wise performance

According to the company's exchange filing dated November 10, gross toll revenue across the reported portfolio increased to Rs 835.6 crore in October from Rs 663.5 crore in the corresponding month last year. The figures cover 24 project entities across the group's wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).

Among the major contributors, IRB MP Expressway Private Ltd, which operates the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway, reported toll revenue of Rs 171.4 crore, up from Rs 152 crore a year earlier. IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway Private Ltd recorded collections of Rs 85.6 crore against Rs 72.9 crore in October 2025.

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IRB Golconda Expressway Private Ltd, which operates the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road, reported toll revenue of Rs 86.3 crore, compared with Rs 73.8 crore in the year-ago month. IRB Lalitpur Tollway Private Ltd recorded collections of Rs 45.1 crore, up from Rs 36 crore, while IRB Tumkur Chitradurga Tollway Ltd reported revenue of Rs 40.3 crore against Rs 35.8 crore.

Management commentary

Commenting on the performance, Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO of IRB Infrastructure Developers, said, "October recorded the highest month-on-month growth in toll revenue, reflecting stronger traffic movement across the group's highway assets spread over 13 states."

The IRB Group has a portfolio of 27 revenue-generating highway assets with an aggregate value of approximately Rs 94,000 crore across 13 states. The company said its assets see around 1.5 million vehicle crossings daily, accounting for nearly one-tenth of India's total toll revenue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Nov 11, 2026 12:31 PM IST
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