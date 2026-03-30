IRB Infrastructure shares turn ex-bonus, zoom 11%; Here's how bonus issues work 

IRB Infrastructure bonus issue: Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers zoomed 11% on Monday after the stock traded ex-bonus. IRB Infra stock opened with the 1:1 bonus issue adjustment at Rs 20.56 and rose to a high of Rs 22.70, up 11.15 per cent. The bonus issue was announced last month.

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Ex-date is one day ahead of the record date. Shareholders are required to purchase the shares before the ex-date to be eligible for this corporate action.

A record date is when the firm checks the eligible shareholders for the corporate action. If one buys shares on or after the ex-date, the investor will not be eligible for the proposed corporate action.

In case of IRB Infra, if these shares were in demat account on Friday, this would have made investors eligible to avail the bonus shares. If one buys shares today or on Wednesday, they would be ineligible for any bonus shares.

For example, a shareholder owns 100 shares of IRB Infra as of the record date. In case of 1:1 bonus issue, this means that the shareholder would receive an 100 more shares in lieu of the 100 already owned.

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This would add 100 more shares to the investor's portfolio and take his total number of shares to 200 shares. The stock price will also adjust according to the ratio of the bonus issue announced.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited operates in the road infrastructure space, building and managing highway assets across India.