IRB Infrastructure wins Rs 9,270 crore NHAI project; stock in focus on Monday

IRB Infrastructure Developers’ shares are likely to be in focus on Monday after the company announced a significant project win through its arm, the IRB Infrastructure Trust. The private InvIT has secured a Letter of Award from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a large toll-operate-transfer (TOT) project in Uttar Pradesh, valued at Rs 9,270 crore.

The project, designated as TOT-17, covers tolling, operation, maintenance, and transfer responsibilities across a 366-km network spanning key highway corridors. The bundle includes the high-traffic Lucknow–Ayodhya and Ayodhya–Gorakhpur stretches of NH-27, along with the Lucknow–Sultanpur section of NH-731. The concession requires an upfront payment of Rs 9,270 crore to NHAI for a 20-year revenue-linked period.

Virendra D. Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director of IRB Infrastructure Developers, described the order as a pivotal accomplishment, highlighting the importance of the religious tourism corridor. He noted that the award solidifies the company's position in the sector, raising its market share in the TOT space to a commanding 42 per cent. Mhaiskar added, It strengthens our platform and enables us to move rapidly towards the 1 lakh crore asset portfolio mark.

IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a 41 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, rising to Rs 141 crore from Rs 100 crore a year earlier. Total income for the period also increased to Rs 1,800 crore from Rs 1,752 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Building on this momentum, the board declared a second interim dividend of 7 per cent for FY26. Shareholders will receive Re 0.07 per equity share with a face value of Re 1, with November 18 set as the record date.

On Friday, shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers closed 1.32 per cent higher at Rs 42.91 on the BSE, compared with the previous close of Rs 42.35. The company now commands a market capitalisation of Rs 25,913 crore.