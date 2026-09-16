IRCON International, MSTC, Sansera Engineering, Sunteck Realty among stocks to turn ex-dividend on September 17

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, an Indian chemical manufacturing company specialising in fluorine chemistry, fluoropolymers, refrigerants, and specialty chemicals, will turn ex-dividend on September 17 for a final dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The company has fixed the same date as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility, while the actual payment date is October 24.

IRCON International Ltd

IRCON International Ltd is set to turn ex-dividend on September 17, following its declaration of a final dividend of Re 0.70 per share for FY26. Shareholders, whose names appear on the record date, will be eligible for the payout that is scheduled for payment on October 24.

Excel Industries Ltd

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Excel Industries Ltd, a chemical manufacturing and environmental biotechnology company, is offering the highest dividend among these five companies, at Rs 13.75 per share. The company will turn ex-dividend on September 17, with the record date also set for the same day. The final dividend will be paid on October 24.

MSTC Ltd

MSTC Ltd, a Mini Ratna Category-I public sector undertaking, will turn ex-dividend on September 17 after declaring a final dividend of Rs 8.10 per share for FY26. The company has fixed September 17 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility, with the actual payment date set as October 24.

Landmark Cars Ltd

Landmark Cars Ltd, a luxury automotive retail chain in India, has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for FY26, with the stock scheduled to turn ex-dividend on September 17. September 17 will also serve as the record date for determining eligible shareholders, while the payment date remains October 24.

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Among the other companies turning ex-dividend on September 17 are Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd, which will pay Rs 3.30 per share, Acutaas Chemicals Ltd at Rs 2.50, Ruby Mills Ltd at Rs 2.50, Filtra Consultants and Engineers Ltd at Rs 2, Sansera Engineering Ltd at Rs 4, Sunteck Realty Ltd at Rs 1.50, Asian Energy Services Ltd at Rs 1.25, Bal Pharma Ltd at Rs 1.20, AuSom Enterprise Ltd at Re 1, HPL Electric & Power Ltd at Re 1, and Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd at Re 1.