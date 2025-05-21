Ircon International shares gain 3% on fresh contract win

Ircon International share price: Shares of Ircon International rose 3 per cent on Wednesday after the railway firm said it secured a contract from South Western Railway worth about Rs 254 crore. The stock rose 2.92% to hit an intraday high of Rs 193.80 per share on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.



In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.49 per cent or 400 pts higher at 81,587 levels.

Total 10.13 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 19.27 crore on BSE in the current session.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of IRCON International stood at 66.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. IRCON International stock has a one-year beta of 1.8, signaling very high volatility during the period. IRCON International shares have lost 34.67% in a year and fallen 13.17% in 2025.

"This is to inform that South Western Railway, Indian Railway has awarded the work to Ircon International Limited for survey, design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of KAVACH equipment and other associated works over 778 RKM of Bengaluru and Mysuru Divisions of South Western Railway. The details of the project are as below:

The expected time of completion of the contract is 18 months from date of issue of LOA.

Ircon International will announce its March quarter (Q4FY25) results today. The firm reported a 64.8 per cent Y-o-Y fall in net profit to Rs 86.1 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 244.7 crore in Q3FY24. Revenue climbed 10.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,612.9 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 2929.5 crore a year ago (Q3FY24).



Ircon International is a railway construction company, which has diversified progressively to roads, buildings, electrical substation and distribution, airport construction, commercial complexes as well as metro rail works.