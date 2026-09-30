IRCON, RITES, Jupiter Wagons, Texmaco shares surge: What's happening with railway stocks?

Other railway stocks also traded higher. Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd rose 4.27 per cent, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd gained 3.38 per cent, and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) advanced 2.83 per cent.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) shares were up 2.21 per cent, while Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) gained 1.84 per cent.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) rose 1.54 per cent, while Titagarh Rail Systems was up 0.57 per cent.

Most of these stocks also recorded heavy trading volumes during the session.

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, noted that the sharp upmove across a majority of railway stocks came after a prolonged period of consolidation. He advised investors to monitor upcoming earnings and management commentary before making investment decisions.

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Today's gains were seen across companies operating in different segments of the railway ecosystem, including rail infrastructure, engineering, wagon manufacturing, financing and related services.