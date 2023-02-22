IRCTC, Bosch, Cochin Shipyard, Balrampur Chini, Torrent Pharma to turn ex-dividend; IRB Infra stock split & more

A total of 12 stocks including IRCTC, Bosch, Cochin Shipyard, Balrampur Chini Mills and Torrent Pharma will turn ex-dividend today. IRB Infra will turn ex-split today. Mahindra CIE Automotive will announce its quarter results later in the day. The boards of Visaka Industries and Salasar Exteriors and Contour will consider proposals of stock split while that of JL Morison (India) will consider voluntary delisting of shares today.

IRCTC shares would turn ex-dividend today. IRCTC had announced an interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per share. The record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on March 11.

Bosch shares would turn ex-dividend today. Bosch had announced an interim dividend of Rs 200 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on March 16.

Cochin Shipyard shares would turn ex-dividend today. Cochin Shipyard had announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on March 12.

Torrent Pharma shares would turn ex-dividend today. Torrent Pharma had announced an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share and a special dividend of Rs 13 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The two dividends will be paid on March 16.

Oil India (Rs 10 per share), Tide Water Oil (Rs 10 per share), MSTC (Rs 6.30 per share), Balrampur Chini (Rs 2.50 per share), Goldiam International (Rs 2 per share), DCM Shriram (Re 1 per share) would also turn ex-dividend today. Hercules Hoists (Re 0.50 per share) and United Drilling Tools (Re 0.60 per share) are the remaining two stocks that would turn ex-dividend today.

Shares of IRB Infra will split from face value of Rs 10 to shares with face value of Re 1 each. The company said the stock split is being undertaken to enhance the liquidity in the capital market, to widen shareholder base and to make the shares more affordable to small investors.

In a filing to February 6, IRB Infra said: "We wish to inform you that the Company has fixed Wednesday, February 22, 2023 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of sub-division /split of every 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up into 10 (ten) equity shares having face value of Re. 1 (Rupee One) each fully paid-up, as approved by the shareholders through the Postal Ballot on February 06, 2023."

