IRCTC, Mahindra & Mahindra, ONGC: How to trade these stocks amid the results buzz?

Domestic equity markets snapped the three-day winning run and settled lower on Wednesday amid the concerns over the US debt ceiling. Thanks to the drag triggered by negative global cues, BSE Sensex settled 208.01 points, or 0.34 per cent lower, at 61,773.78, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 62.60 points, or 0.34 per cent, to end the day at 18,285.40.



Select result bound stocks IRCTC, Mahindra & Mahindra and ONGC are likely to remain buzzing at Dalal Street for the session amid the earnings buzz. Here is what Amit Trivedi, Senior Derivatives Analyst, YES Securities has to say on these stocks ahead of Thursday's trading session:



IRCTC | Buy | Target Price: Rs 700 | Stop Loss: Rs 595

After multi-month decline, IRCTC recovered in the prior month. Recent structure shows consolidation with important support placed near Rs 605. A decisive breakthrough above Rs 630 is essential to unlock upside potential till Rs 700. Stop loss shall be placed at Rs 595 for the near term trade.



Mahindra & Mahindra | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,400 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,220

Forming series of ascending tops and bottoms, Mahindra & Mahindra is gradually trending up. Sustained move above short term averages and support of Rs 1240 is likely to keep price structure positive. One can buy the stock above Rs 1,275 for a target of Rs 1,400 with a stop loss at Rs 1,220.



ONGC | Buy | Target Price: Rs 180 | Stop Loss: Rs 158

Retaining series of higher tops and bottoms, ONGC has been gradually moving up; it has managed to clear the resistance near Rs 160 and sustained above for the same. Positive follow-up action is likely to extend the rally till Rs 180 zone. Traders can buy the stock above Rs 165, keeping a strict stop loss at Rs 158, as any move below that would void bullish stance on the stock.



(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today.)

Also read: Tata Motors shares get 'Sell' call; UBS says negatives overlooked, cites 3 risks for stock