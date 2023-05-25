scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
IRCTC, Mahindra & Mahindra, ONGC: How to trade these stocks amid the results buzz?

Feedback

IRCTC, Mahindra & Mahindra, ONGC: How to trade these stocks amid the results buzz?

Mahindra & Mahindra is gradually trending up. Sustained move above short term averages and support of Rs 1240 is likely to keep price structure positive.

After a multi-month decline, IRCTC recovered in the prior month. Recent structure shows consolidation with important support placed near Rs 605. After a multi-month decline, IRCTC recovered in the prior month. Recent structure shows consolidation with important support placed near Rs 605.

Domestic equity markets snapped the three-day winning run and settled lower on Wednesday amid the concerns over the US debt ceiling. Thanks to the drag triggered by negative global cues, BSE Sensex settled 208.01 points, or 0.34 per cent lower, at 61,773.78, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 62.60 points, or 0.34 per cent, to end the day at 18,285.40. Select result bound stocks IRCTC, Mahindra & Mahindra and ONGC are likely to remain buzzing at Dalal Street for the session amid the earnings buzz. Here is what Amit Trivedi, Senior Derivatives Analyst, YES Securities has to say on these stocks ahead of Thursday's trading session:IRCTC | Buy | Target Price: Rs 700 | Stop Loss: Rs 595 After multi-month decline, IRCTC recovered in the prior month. Recent structure shows consolidation with important support placed near Rs 605. A decisive breakthrough above Rs 630 is essential to unlock upside potential till Rs 700. Stop loss shall be placed at Rs 595 for the near term trade. Mahindra & Mahindra | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,400 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,220 Forming series of ascending tops and bottoms, Mahindra & Mahindra is gradually trending up. Sustained move above short term averages and support of Rs 1240 is likely to keep price structure positive. One can buy the stock above Rs 1,275 for a target of Rs 1,400 with a stop loss at Rs 1,220.ONGC | Buy | Target Price: Rs 180 | Stop Loss: Rs 158 Retaining series of higher tops and bottoms, ONGC has been gradually moving up; it has managed to clear the resistance near Rs 160 and sustained above for the same. Positive follow-up action is likely to extend the rally till Rs 180 zone. Traders can buy the stock above Rs 165, keeping a strict stop loss at Rs 158, as any move below that would void bullish stance on the stock.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today.)

Also read: Tata Motors shares get 'Sell' call; UBS says negatives overlooked, cites 3 risks for stock

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 25, 2023, 7:52 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd