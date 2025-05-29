Business Today
IRCTC shares in focus on Q4 profit, final dividend

IRCTC reported a 26% increase in net profit to ₹358 crore for Q4 FY25, driven by revenue growth across multiple segments.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 29, 2025 9:04 AM IST
IRCTC board has approved a final dividend of Rs 33.5 per share for FY25, complementing the interim dividend of Rs 18 declared in February.
SUMMARY
  • IRCTC’s Q4 net profit rose to ₹358 crore aided by one-time gain
  • Revenue increased to ₹1,269 crore from ₹1,152 crore year-on-year
  • Tourism and web ticketing segments showed significant revenue growth

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported a 26% increase in net profit for the January-March quarter, climbing to ₹358 crore compared to ₹284 crore in the previous year. This growth was supported by a one-time gain of ₹45.68 crore. The company's revenue rose to ₹1,269 crore from ₹1,152 crore, marking a robust performance across its business segments. IRCTC's board has proposed a final dividend of ₹1 per share for the fiscal year 2025, further enhancing shareholder value.

IRCTC's web ticketing revenue increased to ₹372 crore from ₹342 crore, while tourism revenue surged to ₹274 crore from ₹199 crore year-on-year. The packaged drinking water segment, Rail Neer, also saw growth with revenue rising to ₹96 crore, up from ₹83 crore. Despite these increases, the catering revenue remained stable at ₹529 crore. The company reported an EBITDA of ₹385.5 crore, up 6.4% from the previous year's ₹362.5 crore, although the EBITDA margin slightly decreased to 30.39% from 31.47%.

For the full fiscal year, IRCTC's net profit rose by 18% to ₹1,315 crore from ₹1,111 crore the previous year, with annual revenue increasing to ₹4,675 crore from ₹4,260 crore. This performance reflects IRCTC's continued expansion and dominance in its market segments. The company's diverse revenue streams, particularly in tourism and web ticketing, have been pivotal in sustaining its growth trajectory over the past year.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 29, 2025 9:04 AM IST
