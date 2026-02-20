IRCTC, PFC, SJVN, Alkem, Senco Gold, Info Edge shares to turn ex-dividend today

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), SJVN Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd and Info Edge (India) Ltd are among nearly two dozen stocks whose shares will turn ex-date for interim dividends on Friday, February 20.

Others include Alkem Laboratories Ltd, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, India Nippon Electricals Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Senco Gold Ltd, Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF). Titan Biotech Ltd will turn ex-date for a stock split today.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Alkem Laboratories Ltd will turn ex-dividend today. The company had earlier announced a dividend of Rs 43 per share. Friday is also the record date for determining eligible shareholders. Investors whose names appear on the company’s register at the end of the record date will be eligible to receive the dividend. The payment will be made on March 6.

Shares of IRCTC will also turn ex-dividend today. The railway PSU had announced a second interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share for the ongoing financial year. Today is also the record date for the dividend.

In the case of PFC, the company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share. The record date is today, and the dividend will be paid on March 6.

Advertisement

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (Rs 17 per share), India Nippon Electricals Ltd (Rs 15.50 per share), Nirlon Ltd (Rs 15 per share), PTC India Ltd (Rs 3 per share) and Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (Rs 2.50 per share), along with Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd (Rs 2.50 per share), will also turn ex-dividend today.

NCL Industries Ltd (Rs 1.50 per share), SJVN Ltd (Rs 1.15 per share), Senco Gold Ltd (Re 0.75 per share) and Cantabil Retail India Ltd (Re 0.75 per share) are among other stocks turning ex-date for dividends today.

Meanwhile, Titan Biotech Ltd will see its stock split from a face value of Rs 10 per share into five shares with a face value of Rs 2 each.