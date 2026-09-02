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IRCTC, RVNL, IRFC, Jupiter Wagons: Railway stocks at fresh lows; cues that could support sentiment 

IRCTC, RVNL, IRFC, Jupiter Wagons: Railway stocks at fresh lows; cues that could support sentiment 

IRCTC474.05(1.52%)

Shares of IRCTC, RVNL and IRFC hit their 52 week lows in the current session (September 2). Railway stocks are in a tailspin as investors book profit amid absence of favourable cues.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 9:50 AM IST
IRCTC, RVNL, IRFC, Jupiter Wagons: Railway stocks at fresh lows; cues that could support sentiment IRCTC stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 473.30. Market cap of the firm slipped at Rs 37,960 crore.
SUMMARY
  • RVNL shares slipped to a yearly low of Rs 204.75 in the current session
  • IRFC shares too slipped to a 52 week low of Rs 81.35 on Tuesday
  • Shares of Jupiter Wagons have approached their 52 week low of Rs 236.60 reached on March 30, 2026

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) and Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) Jupiter Wagons and IRCON International shares are trading near their 52-week lows. In fact, shares of IRCTC, RVNL and IRFC hit their 52 week lows in the current session (September 2). Railway stocks are in a tailspin as investors book profit amid lack of favourable cues. The railway sector as a whole is cooling down with some analysts even advising investors to exit on every rally.

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On Tuesday, IRCTC stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 473.30. Market cap of the firm slipped at Rs 37,960 crore.

On similar lines, RVNL shares slipped to a yearly low of Rs 204.75 in the current session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 42,815 crore. 
 
IRFC shares too slipped to a 52 week low of Rs 81.35 on Tuesday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.06 lakh crore.

On the other hand, shares of Jupiter Wagons have approached their 52 week low of Rs 236.60 reached on March 30, 2026. The railway wagons stock hit a low of Rs 237.35 in the current session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 10,177 crore.

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Shares of another railway sector firm IRCON International are trading near their 52-week low. The railway stock slipped to a low of Rs 116.50 on Tuesday against its 52 week low of Rs 114.50 hit on March 23, 2026.

Cues for railway stocks 

While the performance of the sectoral stocks has been tepid, the proposal to build seven high speed rail corridors. According to reports, The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has initiated the process to assess companies that can design and build India's next-generation bullet trains, called the B35.

The trains will be developed in India and are expected to become the main high-speed trains for future bullet train corridors across the country. According to NHSRCL, the B35 bullet trains are likely to run on all proposed high-speed rail routes in the country. These include Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri. This would involve an investment of Rs 16 lakh crore for 4000 km of network.

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Shares of rail financiers and technology providers are set to gain on expectations of a fresh investment cycle in inter city connectivity.

According to a Jefferies report, seven high speed rail corridors announcement is a positive for L&T and Siemens, particularly.

According to reports, Rs 50 lakh crore is expected to be invested in the railway sector by 2030. The move will set the direction for the railway sector stocks in the next few years.

Meanwhile in FY26, the sector's freight touched 1,670 million tonnes, 3.25% above FY25, and passenger numbers climbed from 716 crore to 741 crore in FY26. In Budget 2026-27, the government allocated a record Rs 2,93,030 crore for railway capital expenditure.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 2, 2026 9:36 AM IST
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