IREDA Q4 FY25 results: Net profit jumps 49% to Rs 502 crore; revenue up 37%

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Tuesday posted a 48.66 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the March 2024 quarter (Q4 FY25). During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 501.55 crore as against Rs 337.39 crore in the corresponding period last year (Q4 FY24).

The state-run renewable energy financier's revenue from operations climbed 36.93 per cent to Rs 1,905.06 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 1,391.26 crore in the year-ago period.

The quarterly results came post market hours today. Earlier in the day, IREDA shares settled 8.40 per cent higher at Rs 167.10.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 100-day, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 57.32. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 29.27 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 4.81. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 5.71 with a return on equity (RoE) of 5.85. According to Trendlyne data, IREDA has a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility.

The state-owned firm recently said its loan order book registered a 28 per cent (YoY) growth during the financial year 2024-25. In FY25, the figure stood at Rs 76,250 crore compared to Rs 59,698 crore in the March 2024 fiscal.

Last month, the company's board cleared a borrowing programme of up to Rs 30,800 crore for FY26. IREDA also mentioned that its borrowing limit was increased by Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 29,200 crore for FY25.

The company is a 'Navratna' PSU under the administrative controls of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. As of March 2025, the government held a 75 per cent stake in it.

The organisation offers financial products (fund- and non-fund-based) associated services, from project inception to post-completion, for renewable energy projects and related activities like equipment manufacturing and transmission.