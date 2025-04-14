IREDA Q4 results: Check result dates, biz updates, targets prices, shareholding & more

Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) will be in focus during the trading session on Tuesday as the state-run shadow lender is set to announce its results for quarter (Q4FY25) and financial year (FY25) ended on March 31, 2025 later in the day.



In its quarterly business update, IREDA said that its sanctioned loans grew by 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 47,453 crore in the March 2025 quarter. The company's load disbursement rose 20 per cent YoY to Rs 30,168 crore as the company boasted an loan book of Rs 76,250 crore as of March 31, 2025, up 28 per cent YoY.

Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency settled at Rs 154.15, up 1.72 per cent for the day. The state-run shadow lender clocked a total market capitalization close to Rs 41,500 crore. The stock has crashed more than 50 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 310, while it has rebounded 12.5 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 137, hit 4-week ago.



The Indian Government aims to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030, with 195 GW achieved by June 2024, highlighting the substantial scope for capacity expansion and financing needs, said Geojit Financial Services, with a 'buy' rating at a target price of Rs 196. "It is trading at a 1 year forward P/B of 3.4 times with ROA and RoE of 2.4 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively."



Government's shareholding in IREDA has remained constant at 75 per cent, said announced by the company for the March 2025 quarter. More than 26.48 lakh retail shareholders own 20.25 per cent stake in IREDA, which is 30 bps higher on a sequential basis. Domestic mutual funds trimmed their stake marginally in the company to 0.23 per cent, whie FPIs owned 1.75 per cent stake.



For the past five weeks, fluctuations in IREDA have remained within a narrow range. This lack of clear direction calls for a decisive breakout, either above Rs 163 or below Rs 137, to establish the next move, said Laxmikant Shukla, Senior Technical Analyst at YES Securities.



"A drop below Rs 137 could lead to a decline towards Rs 121 while sustained trading above Rs 163 might push the index up to Rs 185. Investors should monitor these levels closely for potential trading opportunities. Additionally, volume trends may provide further insight into the strength of any breakout or breakdown," he said.



IREDA has also formed a new retail subsidiary to cater to retail projects encompassing Rooftop Solar, PM-KUSUM, Electric Vehicles, and other Business-to-Consumer (B2C) segments. More clarity on that will also be awaited from the management along with Q4 results.



IREDA's board has already approved a borrowing plan of Rs 30,800 crore for financial year 2025-26. but the company is yet to shed more clarity on the timeline for its Rs 5,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP). The fundraising proposal was approved by its shareholders in February this year.



IREDA was established in 1987. It is a public sector NBFC under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), promotes and finances renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in India. IREDA launched a Rs 2,150.21 crore IPO in November 2023 as the company sold its shares for Rs 32 apiece.