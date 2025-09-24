IREDA shares drop 31% in 2025 so far; here's what analysts say

Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) dropped 2.02 per cent to close at Rs 152.70 on Wednesday. At this level, the stock has declined 31.15 per cent so far in the calendar year 2025.

The state-run firm recently raised Rs 453 crore at an interest rate of 7.70 per cent per annum through its second issue of perpetual bonds, aimed at bolstering its capital base for financing renewable energy projects.

In August 2025, IREDA signed a performance-based Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), setting a revenue from operations target of Rs 8,200 crore for FY26. The company had reported revenue from operations of Rs 6,743.32 crore in FY25, exceeding its target of Rs 5,957 crore.

On the technical front, analysts see IREDA trading in a near-term range, with support at Rs 137-153 and resistance at Rs 157-167. While one expects a gradual recovery from oversold levels, another cautions that a break below Rs 153 could trigger a decline. A third analyst highlighted a short-term range of Rs 150-163, with potential upside on a breakout.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "IREDA is gradually recovering from an oversold condition, aligning with historical support levels in the Rs 140-137 range. The next resistance is expected within the bearish gap of Rs 163-167 and the stock is likely to trade within this range in the near term."

Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran noted, "IREDA's stock is bearish on daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 160. A daily close below the support of Rs 153 could trigger a further drop towards Rs 141 level in the near term."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said support is placed at Rs 150 and resistance at Rs 157. A breakout above Rs 157 may lead to Rs 163, with the short-term trading range expected between Rs 150 and Rs 163.

IREDA, a 'Navratna' PSU under the administrative control of MNRE, provides financial products and services for renewable energy projects and related activities. As of June 2025, the government held a 71.76 per cent stake in the company.