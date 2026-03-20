IREDA shares in focus: Interim dividend date, borrowing plan details and more 

Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) are in news today after the PSU firm said its board of directors would meet on Wednesday, March 25, to consider a proposal for the declaration of an interim dividend for FY 2025–26.

Additionally, the board has also approved the raising of the borrowing plan for the current financial year (FY 2025-26) from up to Rs 30,800 crore to up to Rs 35,800 crore.

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The company said this enhanced borrowing will be raised through a mix of instruments, including:

1. Taxable Bonds / Sub-ordinated Tier-II Bonds / Perpetual Debt Instruments (PDI)

2. Term loans from Banks and Financial Institutions (FIs)

3. Lines of credit from international agencies (multilateral and bilateral)

4. Short-term loans & Working Capital Demand Loans (WCDL

5. External Commercial Borrowings (ECB)

In the previous session, IREDA stock fell 1.19% to Rs 116.55 on BSE. Market cap of the renewable energy stock stood at Rs 32,741 crore.

IREDA stock touched an all-time high of Rs 310 on July 15, 2024.

IREDA stock is also in a short-term downtrend, signals its simple moving averages. The stock trades below its 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day and 50 day simple moving averages.

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However, IREDA shares fell to a 52 week low of Rs 111.75 on March 2, 2026. The stock has slipped 27% in six months and 16% this year, signalling correction in the PSU stock.

The stock is trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone, indicates its RSI, which is at 41.5. A RSI value below 30 signals the stock is trading in the oversold zone and above 70 it signals is trading in the overbought zone.

IREDA is a Mini Ratna (Category - I) government enterprise. It is administratively controlled by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). IREDA has been actively promoting, developing, and extending financial assistance for new and renewable energy projects, as well as energy efficiency and conservation projects for over 36 years.