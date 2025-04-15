IREDA shares jumped 5% ahead of Q4 FY25 results; check details

Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) Ltd picked up a strong pace during Tuesday's trade as the state-run renewable energy financier is slated to announce its fourth-quarter results (Q4 FY25) later in the day.

The stock surged 5.42 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 162.50. It was last seen trading 4.74 per cent up at Rs 161.45. At this price, the scrip has corrected 27.21 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

IREDA recently said its loan order book registered a 28 per cent (year-on-year) growth during the financial year 2024-25. In FY25, the figure stood at Rs 76,250 crore compared to Rs 59,698 crore in the March 2024 fiscal.

Last month, the company's board cleared a borrowing programme of up to Rs 30,800 crore for FY26. Before this, IREDA mentioned that its borrowing limit was increased by Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 29,200 crore for FY25.

On the technical setup, a few analysts suggested that a decisive move above Rs 170-175 levels is required for further upside potential.

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Group, said, "For a sustained positive outlook, the stock must break and hold above the Rs 175 level, which would indicate strength and open up higher targets. Until then, the price action remains range-bound with a cautious bias."

Ameya Ranadive, CMT, CFTe, Senior Technical Analyst at StoxBox, suggested the stock is a 'sell-on-rise' candidate until it breaks out above the Rs 170 zone.

The company is a 'Navratna' PSU under the administrative controls of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. As of March 2025, the government held a 75 per cent stake in it. The organisation offers financial products (fund- and non-fund-based) associated services, from project inception to post-completion, for renewable energy projects and related activities like equipment manufacturing and transmission.