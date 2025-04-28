Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
IRFC, Indian Oil, IDFC First Bank: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

IRFC, Indian Oil, IDFC First Bank: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

An analyst from Arihant Capital Markets is observing that prices of IRFC are trading below the 200-day SMA on the daily charts, which is sign of weakness.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Apr 28, 2025 7:17 AM IST
IRFC, Indian Oil, IDFC First Bank: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocksNuvama said AU SFB's credit cost missed the consensus estimate by 15 per cent in Q4FY25. Credit cost gross of recovery income (comparable to peers) rose to 2.5 per cent of GLP from 1.95 per cent QoQ.

Indian benchmark indices settled lower for another trading session amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan after Pahalgam attacks. Muted Q4 earnings continue to weigh on the sentiments of the Street. BSE Sensex tanked 588.90 points, or 0.74 per cent to settle at 79,212.53, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 207.35 points, or 0.86 per cent to end at 24,039.35 for the day.

Advertisement

Related Articles

 

Select buzzing stocks including IDFC First Bank, Indian Railway Finance Corporation and Indian Oil Corporation are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets has to about these stocks ahead of Monday's trading session:

 

IDFC First Bank | Sell | Target Price: Rs 62-59 | Stop Loss: Rs 69

We are observing that prices of IDFC First Bank have closed below the 200-day SMA (Rs 66.58) on the daily charts, which is a sign of weakness. Further the momentum indicator RSI is negatively poised. Even the stock is underperforming the benchmark indices. Combining all the above parameters it is evident that momentum on the downside may continue. Hence, one can sell the stock at current levels with a stop loss of Rs 69 for a target Rs 62-59 levels in a couple of weeks.

Advertisement

 

Indian Railway Finance Corporation | Sell | Target Price: Rs 124-120 | Stop Loss: Rs 132

We are observing that prices of IRFC are trading below the 200-day SMA (Rs 140) on the daily charts, which is a sign of weakness. Further, the momentum indicator RSI is negatively poised. Even the stock is underperforming the benchmark indices. This suggests that momentum on the downside may continue. Hence, one can sell the stock at current levels with a stop loss of Rs 132 for a target Rs 124-120 levels in a couple of weeks.

 

Indian Oil Corporation | Buy | Target Price: Rs 139-144 | Stop Loss: Rs 129

We are observing that prices of Indian Oil Corporation are facing resistance at Rs 138 level on the Daily chart. Any close above Rs 138 would propel the upside momentum. On the downside the stock has support at Rs 132-130 levels. Hence, one can 'buy' the stock at current levels with a stop loss of Rs 129 for a target Rs 139–144 levels in a couple of weeks.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 28, 2025 7:17 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today