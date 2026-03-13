IRFC, RailTel shares: Railway stocks to turn ex-dividend today; payout details & more

Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) and RailTel Corporation of India Ltd are set to turn ex-dividend on Friday, March 13. According to stock exchange filings, both heavyweights fixed today, Friday, as the record date to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive their announced interim dividends.

Railway stocks recently announced their second interim dividend payouts for the financial year 2025-26 following their respective board meetings held earlier this week.

On Thursday, shares of IRFC edged up 0.60% to settle at Rs 99.90 apiece on the BSE. Meanwhile, the RailTel stock gained 1.25% to close at Rs 287 apiece.

IRFC's dividend details

According to a recent stock exchange filing, the board of directors at IRFC met on Monday, March 9, 2026, to greenlight the latest payout. The company declared a second interim dividend of Rs 1.05 per equity share, which has a face value of Rs 10 each, for financial year 2025-26.

The interim dividend would be credited to your account within 30 days from the date it was declared, the company said.

Taking a look at IRFC's recent dividend history, it previously handed out an interim dividend of Rs 1.05 on October 24, 2025. Before that, it paid an interim dividend of Rs 0.80 on March 21, 2025, and another interim payout of Rs 0.80 on November 12, 2024. A final dividend of Rs 0.70 was also distributed to shareholders on August 22, 2024.

RailTel's dividend details

In a separate regulatory filing, the company informed the bourses that its board met on March 9, 2026, to declare its second interim dividend. The board approved a payout at the rate of 10% of the paid-up share capital, amounting to Re 1 per share. The company said that the dividend would be paid out on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

Earlier, it paid an interim dividend of Rs 1 on November 4, 2025, and a final dividend of Rs 0.85 on August 13, 2025. Looking further back, shareholders received interim dividends of Rs 1 each on April 2, 2025, and November 6, 2024.