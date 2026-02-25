IRFC shares fall 4% to hit 52-week low as govt eyes to offload stake via OFS route

IRFC OFS: Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) tanked more than 4 per cent on Wednesday after the government announced divest a 2 per cent equity stake in the state-run railway player through offer-for-sale (OFS) route. Besides this, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said there is an additional green shoe option of 2 per cent.

Following the announcement, shares of IRFC dropped more than 4.2 per cent to Rs 104.80, hitting its 52-week low, with its market capitalization slipping to Rs 1.35 lakh crore. The stock is down nearly 30 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 148.90, while the stock is nearly down 52 per cent from its all-time peak near Rs 218 hit in July 2024.

Floor price for the OFS has been set at Rs 104 apiece, signaling a discount of nearly 5 per cent from its previous close at Rs 109.40 on Tuesday. The OFS for non-retail investors will open on February 25, while retail investors can bid on February 26. If the green shoe option is fully exercised, the total stake sale could go up to 4 per cent.

IRFC reported a 10.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in the net profit at Rs 1,082 crore, while revenue increased mildly by 1.5 per cent YoY to Rs 6,661 crore for the December 2025 quarter. In January, IRFC had announced that it achieved its full-year sanctions guidance of Rs 60,000 crore within the first nine months of the financial year.

The President of India, acting through the Ministry of Railways, owns 86.36 per cent stake in the company, while nearly 51.25 lakh retail investors owned 10.57 per cent stake in the company as of December 31, 2025. LIC of India held 1.10 per cent, while FPIs owned less than one per cent stake in it.

Incorporated in 1986, IRFC is a public-sector enterprise, primarily engaged in financing the acquisition of rolling stock assets, leasing of railway infrastructure assets, and lending to entities under the Ministry of Railways. IRFC is responsible to raise funds for ministry of railways that is required to procure rolling stock assets, its improvement, expansion, and assets management.

The company was listed in November 2021, when the company raised a total of Rs 4,633 crore via IPO, by selling its shares for Rs 26 apeice with a lot size of 575 equity shares. Even as of Wednesday's low, the stock has more than quadrupled investors' wealth in the less than four years.