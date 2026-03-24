IRFC shares rise 4% on Rs 12,842 crore refinancing deal with HURL; details here

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) shares gained 4% in Tuesday’s trade following a multi-crore refinancing agreement.

At 11:01 AM, IRFC shares were trading 2.29% higher at Rs 91.45 apiece on the BSE, after rising as much as 4.1% to touch a day’s high of Rs 93.10, rebounding from their previous close of Rs 89.40 per share.

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Despite this, the railway financier's stock has declined by over 28% in 2025 so far. Currently, the stock is trading below the Rs 100 mark after more than two years.

According to a stock exchange filing post-market hours on March 23, IRFC signed a significant rupee term loan agreement to refinance existing long-term debt up to Rs 12,842 crore for Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd (HURL).

"IRFC is actively expanding its footprint by supporting critical infrastructure sectors that have strong linkages with the railways," said Manoj Kumar Dubey, Chairman & Managing Director of IRFC.

He also said that this refinancing transaction with HURL reflects our whole-of-government approach, in which we provide cost-effective, long-term financing solutions to strategically important sectors such as fertilisers.

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HURL itself is a major joint venture comprising leading public sector units like NTPC, Coal India, Indian Oil, FCIL, and HFCL, it noted.

According to Trendlyne data, IRFC shares are down below all key simple moving averages (SMAs). The stock is below its 5-, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. The relative strength index (RSI) is at 23.5, reflecting the counter in an oversold zone.