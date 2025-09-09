IRFC, Tata Steel & IndiGo: Kush Ghodasara shares trading strategies for these 3 stocks

Market expert Kush Ghodasara has advised investors and traders to adopt a cautious stance on equities. He recommended a "sell on rise" strategy for the Nifty50, setting a strict stop loss at 25,250. According to him, market participants should avoid aggressive positioning and leverage in the current scenario.

"I would recommend investors and traders to be cautious. Don't get aggressive and don't leverage your positions. Keep small positions in the short term. Investors should hedge their portfolios by buying 25,000 'Put' options of the last Tuesday expiry of September. If you don't want to trade, just hedge your position and sit on the sideline at least for the next one week," Ghodasara told Business Today on Tuesday.

Turning to specific stock recommendations, Ghodasara expressed confidence in Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC). He suggested long-term accumulation at current levels, highlighting signs of a base formation. "IRFC is something I would accumulate for the long term. This is the right time to start investing because we have seen some base formation. Of course, there might be some corrections, but with a little risk and a stop loss of Rs 120, IRFC looks good for the next few months. The upside target is Rs 150," he said. However, he cautioned that railway-related counters should not be considered for short-term trading.

In the metals sector, Tata Steel Ltd remained on his bullish list. Ghodasara suggested that the downside in the stock is limited and advised holding the counter for the medium term. "Tata Steel is in focus and is on my watch list too. I will be bullish in this stock for the long term. There is not much downside risk. With a stop loss of Rs 160, Tata Steel is a buy and can be held for two months. We may see levels around Rs 190," he explained.

On the other hand, Ghodasara struck a cautious note on aviation major InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo). He expects near-term weakness in the stock and advised traders to take a short position through futures. "For the short term, I believe IndiGo will see some correction. Sell IndiGo's futures with a stop loss of Rs 5,730. The first target is Rs 5,670 and, positionally, the stock may fall to Rs 5,540," he added.