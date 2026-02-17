IT stocks: Nifty IT rises over 1% after Infosys–Anthropic AI collaboration

Shares of major information technology (IT) companies advanced on Tuesday, lifting the Nifty IT index 1.03 per cent higher. Infosys Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, HCLTechnologies Ltd, Wipro Ltd, LTIMindtree Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tech Mahindra Ltd and Persistent Systems Ltd climbed during the session.

The positive move followed Infosys' announcement that it has partnered with Anthropic to develop and deliver advanced enterprise AI solutions for companies across telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing and software development sectors.

Sharing his view on Infosys' collab with Anthropic, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said, "This development is encouraging, as it suggests that next-generation AI applications are unlikely to disrupt Indian IT companies' business models to the extent initially feared. Instead, these solutions are expected to be incorporated into both existing and new projects, which should help ease concerns around long-term business sustainability. That said, some uncertainties persist —particularly regarding how deal sizes and pricing may evolve, and the net impact on margins once employee-cost efficiencies and productivity gains are balanced out."

He added, "While the sector's outlook for FY27-28 appears muted compared with the strong performance of the past 2–3 years, this is getting reflected in current subdued valuations. At the same time, the environment is offering opportunities for long-term investors to re-enter the space, as more clarity is likely to emerge over the short to medium term."

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, noted, "After a sharp recent decline in IT stocks, we are currently witnessing some kind of value buying and bottom fishing is taking place. There's still a lot of uncertainties around the way forward for Indian IT companies in the medium- to short-term. One can take contrarian bet with a medium- to long-term view. That said, the coming few quarter will be challenging for the IT firms."