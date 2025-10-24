ITC Hotels Q2 net profit rises 74.30% to Rs 132.77 crore; stock reacts

ITC Hotels on Friday reported a 74.30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 132.77 crore for the September quarter compared with Rs 76.17 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 7.9 per cent YoY to Rs 839.48 crore in Q2 compared with Rs 777.95 crore in the same quarter last year. The company reported a profit before tax of Rs 188.69 crore against Rs 113.60 crore YoY. Margin for the quarter came in at 29.3 per cent compared with 27.3 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Advertisement

Following the development, the stock was trading 0.82 per cent lower at Rs 218.95 apiece on BSE.

ITC Hotels said its board has recommended for the approval of the members, a limit of 2 per cent of the issued and paid-up share capital of the company to be earmarked for issue of shares from time to time under a new Employee Stock Appreciation Rights Scheme.

The demerged entity of ITC said its board has approved the elevation of Mr. Sudhir Gupta as Vice President - Procurement (Senior Management). He was the Head – Procurement of the company earlier.

Gupta, an engineering graduate from the Technological Institute of Textile & Sciences, Bhiwani, has over thirty years of experience across the textiles, lifestyle retail, and hospitality sectors. Mr. Gupta is heading the procurement function across all hotels in India and Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

The details, as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with the SEBI Master Circular dated 11th November, 2024, it said.

The National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench, vide Order dated October 4, 2024, approved the scheme of arrangement amongst ITC and the company and their respective shareholders and creditors under Sections 230 to 232 read with other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ('Scheme') for demerger of the Hotels Business of ITC ('Demerged Undertaking') into the company on a going concern basis . The appointed date and effective date of the scheme was January, 1, 2025.