ITC Hotels shares in focus on completion of GHK Hospitality acquisition; key details 

ITC Hotels Ltd shares are in focus on Wednesday after the company completed the acquisition of GHK Hospitality for an enterprise value of Rs 155 crore. The acquisition is done on a cash-free, debt-free basis, subject to customary adjustments as set out in the Share Purchase and Share Subscription Agreement executed on July 16.

Advertisement

"The company has today, i.e. 1st September, 2026, completed the acquisition of 2,82,27,741 equity shares of GHK (comprising 1,54,54,545 equity shares through primary subscription and 1,27,73,196 equity shares through secondary purchases), in terms of the Share Purchase and Share Subscription Agreement," ITC Hotels said in a filing to stock exchanges.